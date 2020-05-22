Expand / Collapse search

New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

By
Published 
New York Knicks
FOX 5 NY
article

Head coach Patrick Ewing of the Georgetown Hoyas signals to his players during the Big East Conference Men's Basketball Tournament First Round game against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on March 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo b

Expand

Former New York Knicks player and current head coach of Georgetown University’s Men’s Basketball team Patrick Ewing revealed on Twitter Friday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing said in a Tweet. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

According to Georgetown University, Ewing is currently under care and has been isolated at a local hospital.

Ewing played for the Knicks from 1985 to 2000 and had his number 33 retired in 2003. Ewing also won Olympic gold medals as a member of the 1984 United States men’s Olympic basketball team and as part of the legendary “Dream Team” in 1992. 

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------