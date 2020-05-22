New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

article

Former New York Knicks player and current head coach of Georgetown University’s Men’s Basketball team Patrick Ewing revealed on Twitter Friday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing said in a Tweet. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

According to Georgetown University, Ewing is currently under care and has been isolated at a local hospital.

Ewing played for the Knicks from 1985 to 2000 and had his number 33 retired in 2003. Ewing also won Olympic gold medals as a member of the 1984 United States men’s Olympic basketball team and as part of the legendary “Dream Team” in 1992.