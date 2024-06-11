NY has some of the worst-rated hospitals in US: study

article

A new study by personal injury firm Suzuki Law Offices said Delaware has the worst hospital ratings, but where does New York stand?

New York comes in fourth worst-rated in the U.S. with a score of just 2.96 out of 5 stars.

"It is interesting to note the disparity between highly populated states, such as New York and Texas, featuring on opposite sides of the list. Both states have multiple hospitals rated over 4 stars, but they also feature a few that have ratings below 3 stars, showing that there can be disparities even in-state," Richard Suzuki from personal injury firm Suzuki Law Offices said.

NYU Langone, hospital, medical, building, healthcare, . (Photo by: GHI/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Suzuki Law Offices calculated each state's average hospital rating from Google reviews out of 5 stars. This excludes hospitals with fewer than 50 reviews.

New York has one of the biggest populations to cater to, with 57.9 million patients being treated in outpatient settings, according to Suzuki Law Offices. 6% of hospitals had a rating above 4.1 stars.

Delaware was ranked worst for hospital ratings with a score of 2.57 out of 5 stars, 21% below average, Suzuki Law Offices said.

Despite many low rated hospitals, our area has some of the best in the country, according to U.S. News.

Five New York hospitals earned a spot on the U.S. News Best Hospitals 2023-2024 Honor Roll. They are:

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester

Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell in NYC

NYU Langone Hospitals in NYC

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health in Manhasset, Long Island

Who has the best hospital ratings?

Overhead view of Ho'okipa beach on a sunny day on Maui, Paia, Hawaii, July 18, 2023. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The study revealed that Hawaii residents are the most satisfied with their hospitals, boasting an average rating of 3.92 out of 5, which is a 19% increase from the overall average of 3.27.

Currently, there are 26 hospitals across the state, all of which have received ratings of 3.1 or higher.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare and social assistance is the largest employment sector in Hawaii, employing over 72,000 workers. Additionally, the latest Census data shows that Hawaii has the second-lowest rate of uninsured residents, at just 3.5%.