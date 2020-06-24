New York has highest tax burden in U.S.

article

A new study finds that New Yorkers have the highest tax burden in the country.

The ratio known as the "tax burden" measures the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes.

To determine the residents with the biggest tax burdens, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three types of state tax burdens, property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes, as a share of total personal income in the state.

The study found that an average New Yorker's tax burden was 12.28%. Hawaii came in second at 11.48% and Vermont was third at 10.73%.

The states with the lowest tax burden were Florida, Wyoming, Tennessee, Delaware, and Alaska, which as the best state, had a total tax burden of only 5.16%.

The study also found that the so-called Red States, traditionally controlled by Republicans, had a lower total tax burden than the Blue States, traditionally controlled by Democrats.

KEY NY RANKINGS:

Tax Burden in New York (1=Highest, 25=Avg.):

1st – Overall Tax Burden (12.28%)

6th – Property Tax Burden (4.44%)

1st – Individual Income Tax Burden (4.40%)

26th – Total Sales & Excise Tax Burden (3.44%)