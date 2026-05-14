New York Harbor to host historic July 4 maritime spectacle for America’s 250th

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The Brief New York Harbor will host a massive July 4 maritime and aerial event for America’s 250th anniversary. Tall ships, naval vessels, aircraft and fireworks are expected to draw millions to the waterfront. Free tickets will be available for the public to board visiting tall ships after the parade.



New York Harbor is preparing for one of the largest maritime celebrations in U.S. history as the nation marks its 250th anniversary.

What we know:

Sail4th 250, along with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, announced new details for the July 4, 2026 celebration in the Port of New York and New Jersey.

Organizers say the event will include an International Parade of Sail, an International Naval Review and an International Aerial Review.

On July 4, tall ships will sail from under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, past the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson River toward the George Washington Bridge.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle is expected to lead the parade.

More than 120 U.S. and allied aircraft, led by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, are expected to fly over the parade.

The day will end with the 50th anniversary of Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks and a separate Jersey City fireworks display.

By the numbers:

Organizers say the celebration will include:

48 tall ships in the International Parade of Sail

20 foreign nations represented among the tall ships

44 nations represented in New York Harbor

More than 120 aircraft led by the Blue Angels

About 15,000 U.S. and foreign sailors in port

An estimated 6 million spectators along 15 miles of waterfront

A projected $2.85 billion total economic impact

The ships coming to New York Harbor

Confirmed tall ships will represent countries including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Uruguay and the United Kingdom.

U.S. vessels expected to take part include the USCG Eagle, Harvey Gamage, Elissa, Ernestina Morrissey, Angelique and When and If.

The US Coast Guard training vessel Eagle passes through the Miraflores Locks of the Panama Canal en route to the Pacific Ocean in Panama City on April 23, 2025. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. Navy also announced the naval vessels expected to anchor in the Hudson River for the International Naval Review, including USS Arlington, USS Kearsarge, USS Iwo Jima, USS Farragut, USS Nitze and USS Jason Dunham.

Allied ships from countries including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Brazil, Germany, Morocco, Turkey, Peru, Senegal and Cameroon are also expected to participate.

What they're saying:

"With 50 days to go, New York Harbor stands ready to welcome the world," said Chris O’Brien, president of Sail4th 250. "The men and women who have devoted years to making this event a reality — across the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Sail4th 250, and dozens of partner agencies — have built something this nation hasn’t seen in a generation."

Captain Jonathan A. Andrechik, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York, said safety and security remain the top priority as spectators and sailors gather for the celebration.

"We are honored to be part of this momentous event for the nation and the world," Andrechik said.

How to watch the ships

Sail4th 250 is launching AquaMap, a real-time vessel tracking platform that will allow spectators to follow participating ships during the week’s events.

The platform will show ship positions, identifications and routes as vessels travel into New York Harbor.

NBC, Telemundo and Peacock are also expected to carry live national coverage from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on July 4.

Can the public board the ships?

Free tickets will be available for the public to board visiting tall ships from July 5 through July 7 at berthing locations around New York Harbor.

Organizers say schedules and locations will be posted soon.

Timeline:

July 3: Private and foundation-owned Class B tall ships will sail down the East River from Long Island Sound, pause at South Street Seaport and then head to anchorage in Gravesend Bay.

July 4: The International Naval Review begins around 7:30 a.m. The International Parade of Sail begins at 9:30 a.m., with tall ships traveling from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge past the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson River. The aerial review begins around 10:15 a.m.

July 5-7: The public will be able to board visiting tall ships with free tickets.

July 8: Class A tall ships depart for Boston, with several historic ships set to race for the International Perpetual Challenge Cup.

Big picture view:

The July 4 celebration is tied to America’s semiquincentennial, marking 250 years since the nation’s founding.

Organizers say the event will be the largest maritime gathering in U.S. history and one of the most visible celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary.

What's next:

More details are expected on spectator access, tall ship boarding reservations, berthing locations and security plans.

Organizers say the full schedule will continue to be updated ahead of the July 4 celebration.