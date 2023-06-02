New York double murder suspect arrested in Philadelphia bar: U.S. Marshals

article

A man sought in connection with two murders in New York was arrested Friday in Center City Philadelphia.

Timothy Taylor, a suspect in the murder of a Brooklyn woman and a woman in Schenectady, New York, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street Friday morning, around 11:15, officials announced.

The two women were killed on May 13th and May 28th. In addition, three criminal contempt warrants had also been issued against Taylor, 35, in Schenectady.

Authorities said U.S. Marshals in Philly received information that Taylor fled to Philadelphia May 31st. They searched two days before receiving additional information that he was, in fact, in Center City.

He was spotted just after 11:15 Friday morning in a bar on Chestnut Street. He was positively identified and taken into custody and then processed at Philadelphia Police Headquarters as a fugitive of justice.

Eric Gartner, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania stated, "Our thoughts are with the children who suffered through this horrific domestic violence, and hope they find some semblance of peace and closure in Taylor’s arrest."

No additional details were provided regarding the victims or Taylor’s relationship to them.