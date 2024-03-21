NY DMV outage fixed, blamed on network failure

A major network outage that affected the New York State DMV, along with multiple other states has been resolved.

The outage was reportedly due to an issue with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA)," the Colorado DMV said.

The outage had also affected Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

The New York DMV reported that services had resumed in their offices and online by just before 4 p.m.

A spokesperson with AAMVA told FOX Television Stations that the network that connects motor vehicle agencies across the United States to each other and to various verification services experienced an outage due to a "loss in cloud connectivity."

"During that time, there was no ability to process messages that support transactions of driver's licenses and motor vehicle titles," the spokesperson continued, adding, "This prevented a number of motor vehicle agencies from issuing driver licenses and vehicle titles during the outage."

The spokespersons said that AAMVA is working internally and with their cloud providers to determine the root cause of the outage.

People line up waiting outside of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles office in Medford, New York on Long Island on Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by Yeong-Ung Yang/Newsday via Getty Images)

What is the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators?

The AAMVA is a nonprofit organization that "serves as an information clearinghouse" for motor vehicle administration, law enforcement, and highway safety, according to its website.

The group manages a network connection with access to motor vehicle agency database records across 51 licensing jurisdictions.