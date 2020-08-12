New York Daily News closes newsroom, shifts to remote work

The venerable New York City newspaper the New York Daily News is now without a physical newsroom after the Tribune Publishing Company announced Wednesday that it was closing its newsroom, along with four other newspapers across the nation.

"It's another change I don't think any of us could've imagined twelve months ago," said Mark Lucasiewicz, Dean of the Lawrence Hubert School of Communication at Hofstra University.

The Daily News, once the largest circulation paper in the country, served as the model for the Daily Planet, the fictional paper that employed Clark Kent and Lois Lane of Superman fame.

The company said that journalists at the affected newspapers, including The Capital Gazette and the Carroll County Times, both in Maryland, the Orlando Sentinel in Florida, and the Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania will continue to work remotely, as they have for several months.

"With no clear path forward in terms of returning to work, and as the company evaluates its real estate needs in light of health and economic conditions brought about by the pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close the office," said Max Reinsdorf, spokesperson for the Tribune Publishing Company.

By abandoning its expensive office in Manhattan, it is thought that the Daily News, which has been under significant financial strain, could improve its coverage and perhaps even attract and retain talent.

There is currently no word regarding a possible future workspace.