Record-breaking bust: $1B in fake luxury items seized from NYC storage unit

Federal authorities in New York announced the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods, consisting of handbags, shoes and other luxury merchandise valued at over $1 billion.

Two people were charged with trafficking the knock-offs from a Manhattan storage unit, and other locations, from January through October, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Photographs released by prosecutors showed shelves stacked with counterfeit wallets and bags in one location, and handbags hanging from hooks from floor to ceiling in another. (US Attorney's Office)

Adama Sow, 38, of Queens, and Abdulai Jalloh, 48, of New York, New York, are each charged with trafficking in counterfeit goods.

"As alleged, the defendants used a Manhattan storage facility as a distribution center for massive amounts of knock-off designer goods," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

"The seizures announced today consist of merchandise with over a billion dollars in estimated retail value, the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods in U.S. history," Williams said.

The two men charged could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

"This is a testament to the commitment of this Office and its law enforcement partners to combat counterfeit trafficking in New York City," Williams said.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.