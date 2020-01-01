New York City welcomes first babies of 2020

Richmond University Medical Center and Coney Island Hospital welcomed the first babies of 2020, both born at the strike of midnight.

Anthony Saraceno, 7 lbs. 9 oz., was born at Richmond University Medical Center to Michelle and Anthony Saraceno of Eltingville, Staten Island.

Aidan Zobnin, 7 lbs. 13 oz., was born at Coney Island Hospital to parents Jennet and Artyom Zobnin. Aidan is the couple's second child.

The City’s public health system, which runs Coney Island Hospital, delivers approximately 16,000 babies annually, with 1,120 born at Coney Island.

The City’s public health system’s 11 hospitals provide expert prenatal care, labor and delivery services, family planning, comprehensive gynecology, women’s health and primary care outpatient medical support for patients at every stage of life.