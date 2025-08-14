NYC public school student Mamadou Diallo detained by ICE | Latest

The Brief Mamadu Maktar Diallo, 20, was detained by ICE on August 4 after an immigration hearing in Manhattan. Diallo, an asylum seeker from Guinea, is enrolled at Brooklyn Frontiers High School and was applying for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status. Advocates and city officials are calling for his release, with a rally planned and an online petition gaining over 1,100 signatures.



A Brooklyn high school student has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), marking the third arrest of a New York City public school student by immigration authorities in recent months.

A rally demanding his release is expected to take place Thursday.

What we know:

Mamadu Maktar Diallo, 20, is an asylum seeker from Guinea enrolled at Brooklyn Frontiers High School.

Officials say he was taken to a Pennsylvania detention center on Aug. 4 after an immigration hearing at Federal Plaza in Manhattan.

"While he was enrolled in high school, he was working, he had roommates, he was following the rules," City Council member Rita Joseph says.

I am heartbroken to share that another one of our students was detained by ICE, while attending his immigration hearing. — NYC Schools' Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos

City Council member Lincoln Restler called the arrest a "scary and unacceptable escalation" in ICE’s targeting of asylum seekers and students. The city’s Project Open Arms team is helping Diallo’s family with legal support, and an online petition for his release has gathered more than 1,100 signatures.

Advocates say Diallo was in the process of applying for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, which could allow him to remain in the U.S. "This is someone who was following the process and has multiple pathways of relief ahead of him," President and CEO of the New York Immigration of Coalition, Murad Awawdeh says. "We believe his detention is unlawful and unjust, and he should be released to continue his immigration case and exercise his right to due process."

The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to requests for comment.