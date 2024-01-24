New York City declares social media a public health threat

article

New York City's Health Department has issued an advisory that designates social media as "an environmental toxin" in the city, due to its impact on children.

Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement during his annual State of the City address on Wednesday.

"We need to protect our students from harm online, including the growing dangers presented by social media. Companies like TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook are fueling a mental health crisis by designing their platforms with addictive and dangerous features. We cannot stand by and let Big Tech monetize our children's privacy and jeopardize their mental health," Adams said.

According to the Health Department, rates of high schoolers in New York City experiencing hopelessness increased by over 42% between 2011 and 2021, and rates of suicidal ideation increased by over 34%. 38% of the city's high schoolers said they felt so sad or hopeless that they stopped engaging in their usual activities.

Black, Latino, female or LGBTQ+ students saw disproportionately high rates of hopelessness, the report said.

In response, the Health Department is advising teachers, school staff, and other adults who interact with children and young people to promote using social media in a manner protective of mental health.

Parents and caregivers are also encouraged to discuss social media use with their children and to consider not giving children access to a smartphone or similar device that can access social media until the child is at least 14.

Young people are also being encouraged to develop healthy habits around social media use.