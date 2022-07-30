New York City named one of TikTok's top 3 travel destinations

article

Travel and tourism to New York City is bouncing bag in a big way in 2022, or at least it is on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.

Bounce, a luggage storage app, recently did a survey of the most popular destinations and travel influencers on TikTok and found that the Big Apple is the second-most popular travel destination on the app.

By looking at hashtags and views on the app to see which destinations were the most popular, they found that New York City had a total of 59.5 billion views.

It's a step down from 2021, when New York City was #1 in bounce's study.

"While New York may have lost its place as the most popular travel destination on TikTok, the city still attracts vast numbers of viewers on the platform, and could well reclaim the top spot in future years," Bounce said in their research.

The new most popular travel destination is the ultra-wealthy city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Receiving a staggering 81.8 billion views and hashtags, the capital of the Emirate of Dubai has seen its popularity skyrocket in recent years thanks to its world-class entertainment, five-star hotels, and astonishing architecture.

Coming in third place is the capital of the United Kingdom, London, with Istanbul, Turkey, and Paris, France rounding out the top 5.

Three other American cities made Bounce's top 10, with Miami, Los Angeles, and Chicago all receiving billions of views.