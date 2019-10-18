New York Blood Center issues ‘urgent’ call for donations

article

Saying that the region’s blood supply “has never been lower,” the New York Blood Center is making an urgent call to the public to donate blood.

“There has been a significant decline in regular blood donors, and the region’s supply has reached critically low levels. In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Right now, reserves are below that minimum,” the Blood Center said in a statement.

The Blood Center cited several factors which have led to the current shortage, including a decline in the overall donor base, a decline in first-time donors, a decline in high school and college donors and increased demand for blood.

Blood is perishable so we need to constantly replenish the supply in order to treat trauma victims as well as people suffering from chronic conditions and those undergoing routine surgeries. We need to ensure a robust blood supply so we can always stay prepared and keep our city safe,” said Andrea Cefarelli, Senior Executive Director Donor Recruitment & Marketing at the New York Blood Center.

Nearly 2,000 donations are needed each day in New York and New Jersey alone. It takes just one hour to donate blood, and a single blood donation can save multiple lives.

Those in need of blood donations include cancer patients, accident, burn or trauma victims, newborn babies and their mothers, transplant recipients, surgery patients and more. Donors with O-negative blood type, known as “universal donors,” are being especially encouraged to donate as their blood can be used in emergencies.

You can help by:

Donating blood or platelets at a donor center Donating blood at a mobile blood drive Hosting a blood drive in your community or at your organization Educating others in your family, community, and organization about blood donations and encouraging them to donate themselves and/or host a blood drive Promote the need for blood donors on social media

For information on where to donate or how to set up your own blood drive, visit www.nybloodcenter.org/blood or call 1-800-933-2566.