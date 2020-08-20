New York Aquarium to reopen on Aug. 27

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A giant Pacific octopus at the New York Aquarium.(Wildlife Conservation Society photo by Julie Larsen Maher)

Animal lovers will soon be able to visit the otters, penguins, sharks, and other residents of the New York Aquarium. The facility will reopen to members on Aug. 24 and to the general public on Aug. 27, the Wildlife Conservation Society announced.

The famous aquarium, located along the boardwalk in Brooklyn's Coney Island, shut down on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given the go-ahead to museums and other cultural institutions in the state to reopen under new guidelines.

"We are thrilled to once again welcome guests back to the aquarium," New York Aquarium Director Jon Forrest Dohlin said in a statement. He added that the facility's staff has continued to work on-site to take care of all the animals during the shutdown.

"They are a credit to our organization and are looking forward to once again receiving visitors at the aquarium," he said.

The aquarium will unveil a new exhibit called Spineless, which showcases octopus, squid, jellyfish, and other marine invertebrates. Also, a harbor seal and two sea lion pups will make their public debut.

The aquarium has several new pandemic-related procedures in place to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, including limited capacity, advanced ticket purchase with entry time required, social distancing protocols, enhanced cleaning, mask wearing required for anyone 3 and up, and more, the WCS said.

The Wildlife Conservation Society's mission is to save "wildlife and wild places worldwide through science, conservation action, education, and inspiring people to value nature," according to its website. In addition to the New York Aquarium, WCS runs the Bronx Zoo—its flagship property, the Prospect Park Zoo, the Queens Zoo, and the Central Park Zoo.

WCS New York Aquarium | 602 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11224 | 718-265-3474 | nyaquarium.com/