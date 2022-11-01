article

New video obtained by TMZ shows the moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning.

The video shows Quavo, one of the other members of Migos, getting into a heated argument with someone, and Takeoff is not too far away from him. Top-rated boxer, Shakur Stevenson can also be seen standing next to Takeoff.

In the video, you can hear a discussion about basketball, and someone, possibly Quavo, says ‘I don’t get down like that.'

Then moments later, you can hear the sound of multiple gunshots, and people are seen fleeing from the bullets. At least 10 shots could be heard being fired in the video.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner is asking any witnesses to the shooting to come forward as they investigate the incident.

"I’m calling up on everybody," Chief Finner said. "We all need to stand together."

Two other people were hospitalized via private vehicles and at last check are reported to be OK. They’ve also been called on by police to assist in the investigation.

If you have any information related to this shooting, you're urged to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600.