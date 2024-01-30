New Square accident: Boy, 8, fatally struck by school bus in Rockland County

An 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus Monday evening in Rockland County, New York, police said.

Officials received a report that a child had been struck by a school bus in front of 100 Clinton Ave. in New Square, a village in the town of Ramapo.

The driver of the bus remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

According to police, officers first on scene were advised by paramedics that the boy had been pronounced dead.

The identity of the child was unknown at the time.