New Spotify feature creates customized road trip playlists

article

The online music streaming service Spotify has introduced a new feature called “Soundtrack Your Ride.”

The feature is designed to help provide a playlist of music for any road trips you might take.

Users mark a starting point for their next road trip and are asked questions like who your travel partners are, what kind of music you like and what kind of car you drive and a customized playlist is generated.

For now, you have to construct the playlist with a desktop computer, although you can access it using a mobile device.