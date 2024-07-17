New Sonic Drive-In opens in Brooklyn

article

A new Sonic Drive-In officially opened Monday morning in Brooklyn, marking the company's first location in Metro New York.

The Brooklyn Sonic is located at 805 Penn Ave. This location features a drive-thru and dine-in service, providing indoor seating for up to 20 guests.

In addition to the drive-thru, guests can order online or through the Sonic App for contactless ordering and payment.

The drive-in will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

"We are so excited to continue to expand Sonic's presence in the Metro New York City area with this new location," franchise partner Jonathan Gensler said. "The Brooklyn Sonic will offer everything our customers know and love with the added convenience of a drive-thru to enjoy their meals on-the-go. Our team’s looking forward to serving the community both within and beyond our restaurant doors for years to come."