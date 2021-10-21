New skyscraper officially opens to the public in Midtown

New York City's newest and arguably one of Manhattan's most Instagrammable attractions had a grand opening to the public on Thursday.

Summit One Vanderbilt has a glass-enclosed observation deck that rises 1,210 feet above Midtown. It is marketed as the highest vantage point of Midtown.

With mirrored walls, an outdoor terrace, and a glass-floored elevator on the outside of the building, Summit hopes to attract visitors from around the world. Fully transparent glass sky boxes suspend guests in midair above Madison Avenue.

Summit One Vanderbilt also offers an immersive art experience and an onsite cafe overlooking Grand Central Terminal.

The entrance to the experience is located on the Main Concourse of Grand Central Terminal.