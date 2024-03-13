Expand / Collapse search

Police search Long Island lake near home of body parts case suspects

Amityville
Suffolk County Police officers seen searching a lake in Peterkin Park in Amityville on Long Island. 

NEW YORK - Police on Long Island are conducting a search in a park located less than a mile away from the home of suspects charged in the grisly body parts discovery case.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit were seen searching a small lake at Peterkin Park in Amityville, using a small boat to scan the water.

Police have not confirmed whether the search is related to a case involving dismembered body parts that were found first in Southards Park Pond in Babylon and then later in Bethpage State Park.

Four people were arrested, arraigned, and released without bail in connection to that incident.

