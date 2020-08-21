New Rochelle man returns home after 141 days battling coronavirus

A man from New Rochelle who spent 141 days between hospitals and rehabilitation centers while battling COVID-19 has finally returned home.

Anthony Massimo was welcomed home by family and friends outside his house on Surrey Drive on Thursday.

Family members say he was placed on a ventilator in March after contracting coronavirus. Doctors treated Massimo with convalescent plasma.

After stints at two rehab centers, he was ready to return home to continue his recovery.

New Rochelle, a suburb of New York City, was the first epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States. The outbreak began when an attorney and family members were diagnosed with the highly contagious and potentially deadly virus in March.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android