Man pistol-whipped, robbed of $75K in 'targeted' New Rochelle home invasion

A 25-year-old man was pistol-whipped and robbed of nearly $75,000 worth of jewelry during a home invasion early Saturday morning in New Rochelle, police say.

What we know:

According to police, the victim was attacked around 1:25 a.m. on Kewanee Road.

Officials say the two suspects, both armed with semi-automatic handguns, confronted the victim.

The suspects, described as males wearing masks, forced the victim to surrender the valuables before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received medical treatment. Detectives believe the attack was targeted and consider it an isolated incident in the neighborhood.

The New Rochelle Police Department urges anyone with information related to this incident to contact Police Headquarters at (914) 654-2300 or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS. The safety of our community remains our top priority, and we are committed to bringing those responsible for this crime to justice.

The investigation remains ongoing.