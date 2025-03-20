New Regal movie theater opens in The Bronx, ending cinema drought

The Brief Regal Concourse reopened in the Bronx, ending a year without a major theater in the borough. The theater's return is a significant step in the community's recovery, revitalizing the area post-pandemic.



For almost a year, catching a movie in The Bronx was a challenge after the closure of a popular theater left the borough without a major cinema.

Now, Regal Concourse on 161st Street has officially opened, transforming the area once known as a movie theater desert into a vibrant hub for film enthusiasts.

The grand opening featured charity screenings with $3 tickets, drawing crowds eager to relive their youth.

What we know:

The opening of the multiplex marks a significant milestone for the Bronx, offering a state-of-the-art cinema experience with bright lights, freshly vacuumed carpets and a full staff.

The theater's return is especially meaningful for locals, including General Manager Tatiana Ramirez, who fondly recalls her childhood visits.

"This was my first movie theater I ever went to. I remember the fun I had, the memories I made," she told FOX 5 NY. "I have all the feels."

The backstory:

The Bronx has struggled to recover from the pandemic, and the reopening of Regal Concourse is seen as a transformative step for the community.

Trey Jenkins, Executive Director of the 161st Street Business Improvement District, emphasizes the theater's role in revitalizing the area and keeping it vibrant.

What they're saying:

Attendees at the grand opening expressed excitement about the theater's cleanliness and sound quality.

Many shared personal stories of passing down traditions to their children, while others appreciated the opportunity to enjoy movies on the big screen with friends.

What's next:

The $3 ticket promotion continues through Thursday night, leading up to the premiere of Disney's live-action film "Snow White."

Moviegoers are encouraged to take advantage of the offer, grab some popcorn, and enjoy the cinematic experience in the Bronx's Grand Concourse section.