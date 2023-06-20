New medical facility opens in Long Beach, after being destroyed by Superstorm Sandy

Long Beach residents now have a new medical facility.

A 15,000-square-foot medical pavilion opened its door on E. Bay Drive Tuesday morning.

"It's a multi-specialty ambulatory center," said Joe Calderone, senior Vice President of Communications & Development for Mount Sinai South Nassau.

At Mount Sinai, Doctors and patients can see Cardiologists, gastroenterologists, urologists, and pain management specialists. X-rays, ultrasounds, and lab services are also available.



Long Beach Hospital was destroyed during Super Storm Sandy back in 2012, leaving residents of the barrier island with a medical center.

In 2015 just down the block, Mount Sinai opened Long Island's only freestanding emergency room.

"After super storm Sandy a lot of medical specialists left the barrier island and some of the residents have trouble getting to special this building put all specialists under one roof." — Joe Calderone

Arnold Graff was one of the first patients to be seen.

He told Fox 5 it's very convenient, "to come to one place and see two Doctors where I normally have to jump to Other places and offices it's much easier than that."



The facility has 15 exam rooms, and as many as 400 patients can be seen a day.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Some residents wanted a hospital, but officials say it wasn't possible. The closest hospital is about 15 minutes away in Oceanside.



The building was built with FEMA money. A price tag of $35 million.

It's not a walk-in, an appointment is required.

Wednesday will be the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.