New medical facility opens in Long Beach, after being destroyed by Superstorm Sandy
LONG BEACH, N.Y. - Long Beach residents now have a new medical facility.
A 15,000-square-foot medical pavilion opened its door on E. Bay Drive Tuesday morning.
"It's a multi-specialty ambulatory center," said Joe Calderone, senior Vice President of Communications & Development for Mount Sinai South Nassau.
At Mount Sinai, Doctors and patients can see Cardiologists, gastroenterologists, urologists, and pain management specialists. X-rays, ultrasounds, and lab services are also available.
Long Beach Hospital was destroyed during Super Storm Sandy back in 2012, leaving residents of the barrier island with a medical center.
In 2015 just down the block, Mount Sinai opened Long Island's only freestanding emergency room.
Arnold Graff was one of the first patients to be seen.
He told Fox 5 it's very convenient, "to come to one place and see two Doctors where I normally have to jump to Other places and offices it's much easier than that."
The facility has 15 exam rooms, and as many as 400 patients can be seen a day.
Some residents wanted a hospital, but officials say it wasn't possible. The closest hospital is about 15 minutes away in Oceanside.
The building was built with FEMA money. A price tag of $35 million.
It's not a walk-in, an appointment is required.
Wednesday will be the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.