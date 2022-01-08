New Manhattan DA defends criminal justice reforms after pushback

The policies of new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are coming under criticism as he moves to decriminalize certain crimes, like resisting arrest, fare evasion, and other non-violent crimes.

Earlier this week, Bragg issued a memo to his staff directing them not to prosecute low-level crimes like marijuana misdemeanors, prostitution, and fare evasion.

"We were specific, we said we were going to marry fairness and safety and we laid out a specific plan. We put it out on the website, we put it in print," Bragg said Saturday at an appearance with the Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network House of Justice. "Let me be clear to all those who I may be reintroducing myself to: If you go into a store in Manhattan and use a gun to rob that store, that is armed robbery, that is serious, and we will be prosecuting armed robbery in Manhattan."

The new DA is also asking for lesser charges in cases like drug dealing and armed robberies if a subject "displays a dangerous instrument but does not create a genuine risk of physical harm."

The changes have come in for criticism from law enforcement in the city. NYPD Commissioner Keeshant Sewell sent a memo to her officers late Friday night saying she had serious concerns that the move by Bragg will impact the safety of police officers and the public.

"I have studied these policies and I am very concerned about the implications to your safety as police officers, the safety of the public, and justice for the victims," Sewell's memo read.

Bragg responded to critics Saturday, reiterating his position.

"To all my partners in law enforcement, let's also be clear about another thing,"Bragg said. "If you are assaulted that is a serious matter and crime that will be prosecuted as such in the county of Manhattan."

