Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from WED 4:27 PM EDT until WED 10:30 PM EDT, Somerset County
13
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:40 AM EDT until THU 8:43 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:30 AM EDT until FRI 12:01 PM EDT, Morris County
Flood Warning
from WED 5:57 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:52 AM EDT until THU 6:22 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
Coastal Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 AM EDT until THU 7:00 AM EDT, Southern Queens County
Coastal Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 PM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Westchester County
High Wind Warning
until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Hudson County

New Jersey takes congestion pricing fight to federal court

By
Published  April 3, 2024 7:48pm EDT
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY

NJ fight against congestion pricing heads to court

New Jersey's battle to stop congestion pricing in Manhattan headed to federal court on Wednesday, with plaintiffs asking a judge to order the MTA to do additional environmental impact studies before the plan can take effect. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has the story.

NEW JERSEY - Oral arguments began Wednesday in New Jersey's lawsuit to try and stop congestion pricing in New York City.

Lawyers for New Jersey say the Federal Highway Administration did not do a thorough impact study on the full environmental effects of congestion pricing when it gave the MTA the green light. 

Randy Mastro, attorney for New Jersey says "Federal law requires that there be mitigation measures specified before a federal agency approves a project of this magnitude."

The MTA disputes that it submitted a complete environmental assessment for its plan to charge drivers $15 to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street and accuses New Jersey of trying to delay the rollout of congestion pricing.

RELATED: MTA board approves historic congestion pricing plan

"We believe that we win on the arguments, that when a judge looks at the law and the facts, and does the kind of hard research this judge has done, I'm convinced that we will win," said MTA attorney Roberta Kaplan.

The impact northern NJ communities will get from drivers trying to avoid the congestion pricing toll is the crux of this lawsuit, one of at least 4 in opposition to congestion pricing.

A negative ruling on the thoroughness of the environmental assessment could derail the MTA's plan to reduce midtown traffic, improve air quality, and generate $1B in revenue for the MTA.

The agency says some of that revenue will go to the Garden State, which New Jersey says isn't exactly true.

"It's not zero, it's a portion of the money for mitigation that will be determined as appropriate  based upon what communities need what amount of money," Kaplan said.

Mastro, however, disputes that saying "When one actually reads the final decision in this case, there's not a single committed dollar to NJ and lots of committed dollars to NY."

The case will be decided solely by the presiding judge and is expected to last two days.