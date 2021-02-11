New Jersey man builds giant Lincoln Memorial out of snow

A New Jersey man made a giant Lincoln Memorial sculpture out of snow in his front yard, to the delight of neighbors and other curious people.

Robert Schott constructed the 13-foot-tall monument in front of his Cranford home out of 6 tons of snow.

This isn't the first time Schott has done something like this. He tries to come up with a new piece of snow art every year.

"This community has come to expect to expect that I build a snow sculpture for every year whenever we have a big snow," Schott says. "So the pressure keeps mounting."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Schott, and a group of 8 volunteers, spent 60 hours building and carving the giant statue of packed powder.

Advertisement

"People are really uplifted by it," Schott says. "There's a lot of happiness and smiles and thankfulness."