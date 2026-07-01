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New Jersey laws taking effect in July: Here's what's new

By
FOX 5 NY
New Jersey
Published July 1, 2026 8:57 AM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 8:57 AM EDT
FILE - Generic gavel on wooden table. article

FILE - Generic gavel on wooden table.

NEW JERSEY - New Jersey residents are bracing for some major legislative changes this July, highlighted by sweeping new restrictions on electric bikes and a massive expansion of workplace protections. 

What we know:

Whether you commute on two wheels or need to take time off to care for a loved one, here is what you need to know about New Jersey's newest laws going into effect next month.

New Jersey Family Leave Act expansion: Taking effect on July 17, the state is lowering the threshold of who qualifies for job-protected leave. This new rule expansion is expected to extend family leave protections to an estimated 400,000 additional workers across New Jersey.

Strict new e-bike regulations: New Jersey has officially reclassified all e-bikes as "motorized bicycles," and strict new rules will go into effect on July 19. To legally ride an e-bike, owners must now register the vehicle with the Motor Vehicle Commission, carry liability insurance, and hold a standard driver's license (or a special motorized bicycle license for 15- and 16-year-olds). Additionally, anyone under the age of 15 is strictly prohibited from riding an e-bike.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from state and city government websites.

New JerseyNews