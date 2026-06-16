New laws go into effect for New York, New Jersey in July

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As the calendar flips to July, both New York and New Jersey are set to roll out a series of new laws that will reshape workplace rights and state benefits, along with e-bike regulations.

What we know:

Here is what you need to know before the new rules take effect next month.

New York

New York City "Pied-à-Terre" tax: Out-of-towners with expensive secondary homes in the five boroughs will soon be hit with a new state tax surcharge. Phase 1 will begin on July 1.

Protections against "wrongful deactivation" for NYC rideshare drivers: This NYC Local Law protects drivers from wrongful deactivation by the apps they work for. It goes into effect on July 28.

Compensation standards for NYC security guards: This bill would direct security guard employers to provide security guard employees with minimum wage, paid vacation time and supplemental benefits. It goes into effect on July 28.

NYC street vendor supervisory licenses: The NYC Health Department will begin offering a mandated batch of new "supervisory licenses" for mobile food vendors starting on July 1.

Essential Plan coverage terminations: Roughly 450,000 New Yorkers will lose their current health insurance coverage due to shifts in federal funding for the state's Essential Plan. Those changes will impact some enrollees starting on July 1.

New Jersey

New Jersey Family Leave Act expansion: The new rules extend job-protected leave to an estimated 400,000 additional New Jersey workers by lowering the threshold of who qualifies. It goes into effect on July 17.

Strict new e-bike regulations: The state has reclassified all e-bikes as "motorized bicycles." To legally ride one, owners must now register their e-bike with the Motor Vehicle Commission, hold liability insurance, and possess a standard driver's license (or a special motorized bicycle license for 15- and 16-year-olds). Anyone under 15 is strictly prohibited from riding. It goes into effect on July 19.