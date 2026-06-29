New Jersey laws going into effect in July: What residents should know

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New Jersey residents are bracing for some major legislative changes this July, highlighted by sweeping new restrictions on electric bikes and a massive expansion of workplace protections.

Whether you commute on two wheels or need to take time off to care for a loved one, here is what you need to know about New Jersey's newest laws going into effect next month.

What we know:

New Jersey Family Leave Act expansion: Taking effect on July 17, the state is lowering the threshold of who qualifies for job-protected leave. This new rule expansion is expected to extend family leave protections to an estimated 400,000 additional workers across New Jersey.

Strict new e-bike regulations: New Jersey has officially reclassified all e-bikes as "motorized bicycles," and strict new rules will go into effect on July 19. To legally ride an e-bike, owners must now register the vehicle with the Motor Vehicle Commission, carry liability insurance, and hold a standard driver's license (or a special motorized bicycle license for 15- and 16-year-olds). Additionally, anyone under the age of 15 is strictly prohibited from riding an e-bike.