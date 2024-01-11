Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM EST, Sussex County
9
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EST, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:54 AM EST, Fairfield County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Mercer County
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County

You can cancel your New Jersey gym membership online thanks to new law

Published 
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

(Photographer: Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TRENTON, N.J. - New Year, new you! But what happens when those fitness resolutions start to fade?

A new law in New Jersey is making it even easier for you to cancel that pesky gym membership.

Gone are the days of needing to meet face-to-face and getting the run around to keep you locked in!

An online cancelation option for memberships and subscriptions is now required, and must be easily accessible through the gym's website or email.

The bill also limits contracts to 3 years and requires partial refunds for closures longer than 30 days.

Governor Murphy signed the bill Monday, putting it into effect immediately.