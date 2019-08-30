New Hampshire bartender's potty-themed license plate gets canned

No potty plates here.

A New Hampshire woman is trying to get her bathroom-themed license plate back after she was asked to turn it in for violating the state Department of Motor Vehicle’s rules for vanity plate phrasings.

The license plate reads: “PB4WEGO,” meaning “pee before we go.” The state DMV bans “phrases related to excretory acts.”

However, Wendy Auger of Rochester, N.H., who has had the advice-giving license plate for 15 years, argues that the matter is a free speech issue.

“If I have to take it off the plate, then I’m not going to be able to live free,” she said, acknowledging New Hampshire’s state motto “live free or die,” the New York Post reports.

Further, the bartender is claiming the license plate is not offensive.

“Who has a mom or dad or parental figure who hasn’t said that to kids before leaving the house?” Auger asked in an interview with Seacoastonline.com. “I’m not the type to sit here with a picket, but come on.”

“Where do you draw the line?” she added.

Auger is filing an appeal for the recall.

According to a DMV spokesperson, plates are rejected when they do not comply with administrative rules set by the state legislature, the Post reports.

In 2019, 92 New Hampshire motorists reportedly have had their vanity license plates recalled so far.

