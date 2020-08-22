New documents reveal USPS service standards dropped significantly ‘across the board’

The Committee on Oversight and Reform released new documents on Aug. 22 that revealed the United States Postal Service has experienced a significant drop in service standards “across the board”, according to a news release.

The drop in service standards started at the beginning of July—including in First-Class, Marketing, Periodicals, and Priority Mail, the news released continued.

“The Postmaster General and his top aides have never admitted to the sweeping delays and reductions in service caused by his actions and detailed in these new documents,” the news release stated.

“After being confronted on Friday with first-hand reports of delays across the country, the Postmaster General finally acknowledged a ‘dip’ in service, but he has never publicly disclosed the full extent of the alarming nationwide delays caused by his actions and described in these new documents,” said Chairwoman and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney. “To those who still claim there are ‘no delays’ and that these reports are just ‘conspiracy theories,’ I hope this new data causes them to re-think their position and support our urgent legislation today. We have all seen the headlines from every corner of our country, we have read the stories and seen pictures, we have heard directly from our constituents, and these new documents show that the delays are far worse than we were told.”

This new development comes in addition to the House passing a bill that would put a halt to postal changes, which has been blamed for previous delivery delays. New Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified Friday in the Senate that his “No. 1 priority” is to ensure election mail arrives on time.

But the new postal leader, a Trump ally, said he would not restore the cuts to mailboxes and sorting equipment that have already been made. He could not provide senators with a plan for handling the ballot crush for the election. DeJoy is set to return Monday to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

“The American people don’t want anyone messing with the post office," said Rep. Maloney, the chair of the Oversight Committee and author of the bill. “They just want their mail.”

The Postal Service has been struggling financially under a decline in mail volume, COVID-19-related costs and a rare and cumbersome congressional requirement to fund in advance its retiree health care benefits.

For many, the Postal Service provides a lifeline, delivering not just cards and letters but also prescription drugs, financial statements and other items that are especially needed by mail during the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.