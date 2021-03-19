New coronavirus vaccination sites open on Long Island

As a new group of public-facing workers became eligible for the vaccine this week, three new mass vaccination sites are now open on Long Island to meet the higher demand.

At the site at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood, the space is big, lines are non-existent, and people tell Fox 5 appointments were easy to get.

These openings come as President Biden celebrates hitting a huge milestone— 100 million shots since he took office. The President fulfilled his promise to hit that number within his first 100 days in office, and he did so, with weeks to spare.

In New York, Senator Chuck Schumer held a press conference Friday announcing that a vaccine "supercharge" is underway. By the end of April, the state will get an average of 1.65 million vaccines a week, that’s a 33% increase from what we’re currently seeing.

"There will be many more vaccines, many more sites, many more workers to administer the vaccines as a result of the legislation and implementation by President Biden," said Schumer.

Eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Each site will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locations below:

SUNY Old Westbury

Clark Center - Gate C

Store Hill Road and Cherry Road

Old Westbury, NY 11568

SCCC Brentwood

Suffolk County Community College

Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena

1001 Crooked Hill Road

Brentwood, NY 11717

Southampton

SUNY Stony Brook Southampton Campus

70 Tuckahoe Road

Southampton, NY 11968