New season, new Broadway shows: Here's what's taking center stage in 2024

Lights, camera, action! With spring on the horizon in NYC, Broadway is set to dazzle audiences with exciting new shows.

From movie revivals to new original musicals, here are just a few shows taking center stage in 2024:

The Notebook

The beloved Nicholas Sparks story, The Notebook, is now in previews and is set to make its debut on March 14.

The Notebook is about two people, Allie and Noah, from different worlds, who forge an enduring bond, transcending adversities that strive to divide them. This story celebrates the timeless resilience of love, as it navigates through the challenges of life.

"I love that it's getting another life here, and hopefully I can get a night off to see the show," McAdams told FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer.

Previews : Now

Musical debut : March 14

Theater : Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street)

Get tickets here

Water for Elephants

Water for Elephants is now in previews and is set to open on March 21. Water for Elephants is based on the best-selling book by Sara Gruen.

Following the loss of everything dear to him, a youthful adventurer leaps aboard a moving train, embarking on a journey into the unknown. Amidst uncertainty, he discovers an unexpected haven among the extraordinary members of a roaming circus troupe, where he encounters a life filled with unforeseen opportunities and a love that exceeds all expectations.

Previews : Now

Musical debut : March 21

Theater : Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street)

Get tickets here

The Outsiders

"Okay greasers, you've had it."

Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, and his Greaser family of "outsiders" are heading to Broadway this spring. The Outsiders is based on S.E. Hinton’s classic novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s movie about the "outsiders" battling with their rivals, the Socs.

Previews : March 16

Musical debut : April 11

Theater : Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street)

Get tickets here

Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen is inspired by the life of and features new songs written by Grammy-award-winning artist Alicia Keys.

The musical, which takes place in the mid-90s, is about a girl who ignores her cautious mother's advice and pursues music. Discovering her true self becomes her main quest. With the guidance of a knowledgeable piano teacher, Ali unlocks her inner voice, realizing that she has the power to carve her path in the city.

"Tickets are on sale NOW!! I can’t wait for you to see this musical!!! You don’t want to miss this," Keys said in an Instagram post.

Previews : March 28

Musical debut : April 20

Theater : Schubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street)

Get tickets here

The Wiz

It's time to "ease on down" to the Marriott Marquis Theatre and see The Wiz. The Wiz is now returning on Broadway for the first time in decades starring Wayne Brady as the wiz, Deborah Cox as Glinda, and Nichelle Lewis making her debut as Dorothy.

"So you wanted to meet The Wizard! Here we come Broadway!!!!" Wayne Brady posted on Instagram.

Previews : March 29

Musical debut : April 17

Theater : Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street)

Get tickets here

The Great Gatsby

Step into the lavish world of the 1920s with the arrival of one of America's finest novels, The Great Gatsby, onto its grandest stage.

Gatsby is played by Jeremy Jordan (known for Newsies), and Eva Noblezada (renowned for Hadestown), who portrays the intriguing Daisy Buchanan,

The Great Gatsby lands on Broadway following a historic, sold-out stint at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Previews : March 29

Musical debut : April 25

Theater : Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway)

Get tickets here

The Who's Tommy

It's been 31 years since The Who's' Tommy premiered on Broadway, and now it's back - and rockin' the crowd more than ever!

Behind this revival is director Des McAnuff, who created the rock opera with The Who band member Pete Townshend 31 years ago.

The breakout star this time around could well be Ali Louis Bourzgui who plays Tommy. His powerhouse vocals and choreography make him a pinball wizard on stage!

Previews : Now

Musical debut : March 28

Theater : Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street)

Get tickets here

Mary Jane

Actress Rachel McAdams is making her Broadway debut in Mary Jane. Rachel McAdams is best known for starring in "The Notebook," "Mean Girls" and "Red Eye."

Mary Jane is a play about a mother caring for her chronically ill son, Alex, and how she is navigating life.

Previews : April 2

Musical debut : April 23

Theater : Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street)

Get tickets here

To see the full list of Broadway shows, click here.