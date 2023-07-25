New allegations: Thomas Hagan, a.k.a. 'Talmadge X Hayer,' tied to NYPD in Malcolm X's assassination

Thomas Hagan, once known as "Talmadge X Hayer," was one of the men convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X in February 1965. But was he acting on orders of the law enforcement agencies including the NYPD?

Attorney Ben Crump believes he was and has produced a witness to support the allegation.

"We are putting forth in our legal action that the government was involved in the conspiracy to kill Malcolm X." — Ben Crump

84-year-old Mustafa Hassan says he was part of Malcolm X's security detail at the Audubon Ballroom that day 58 years ago.

In a video provided by Crump, Hassan identifies himself during the violent arrest of Hagan.

Hassan says at some point he clearly heard one of the responding cops ask in reference to the suspect "Is he with us? While at the same time holding back Malcolm's followers from beating him." Hassan goes on to say that "from my vantage point this was an assist by the police to assist in him getting away."

"We're putting it all in context of fact when police first ran up to the person who has just shot Malcolm X, are they trying to stop him? No. What they are saying, is he with us because they don't know if their person was assigned to shoot Malcolm or not," Crump said.

While there is no sound on the video clip, what it does show is a violent struggle between Thomas Hagan and the NYPD.

Ilyasah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X's daughters, was at the news conference.

"What history has recorded is inaccurate. So we want the truth to be known, we want the history books to reflect that truth, and we would like justice to be served." — Ilyasah Shabazz

For his part, Hassan has submitted an affidavit backing up his claim and is still confused by one thing.

"To this day, despite my presence inside and outside the Audobon, law enforcement never attempted to interview or attain a statement from me on what I'd seen, heard, or actually did on that day," he said.

By phone, the FBI replied "no comment" when asked about the allegations.

We're still waiting for a response from the NYPD.