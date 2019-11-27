New allegations against suspended New Rochelle football coach

Police in Yonkers are investigating an accusation against New Rochelle High School Football coach Lou Dirienzo from three decades ago.

Dirienzo was suspended from teaching and coaching two weeks ago, sparking criticism and protests after school officials refused to say why.

Police say they are investigating the coach on accusations from a former student who came forward after Dirienzo’s suspension made headlines.

In a statement, Yonkers police said: “Allegations brought forward by a former local high school student, alleging unlawful contact between the student and a former coach/teacher; the incidents are alleged to have occurred in the late 1980’s.”

Meanwhile, Dirienzo released a statement of his own on Wednesday following a meeting with the Superintendent who reassigned him.

“Please know that although I appreciate the kind words and support from many in New Rochelle, I ask that you refrain from any continued demonstrations,” Dirienzo’s statement said.