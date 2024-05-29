New 24-hour diner in NYC features breakfast, 12 oz. double smash burger
NEW YORK - What happened to the "city that never sleeps?"
The pandemic placed a major strain on late-night culture, forcing restaurants to shorten their hours and even close their doors for good.
Now, there's a new round-the-clock diner that's here to wake things up.
Restaurateurs Stratis Morfogen and Philippe Olivier Bondon created Diner24 to bring New York’s beloved 24-hour diner culture to Gramercy Park.
The diner will serve breakfast around the clock as well as 12 oz burgers and shakes.
Diner24 is now open at Third Avenue and East 22nd Street.
The diner blends New York's rich culinary history while embracing the tastes and preferences of a modern diner.
Featured menu items
Dining selections include a 24-hour breakfast, vegetarian spreads, "Big Milk Shakes", handcrafted sandwiches, and a 12 oz smash burger.
- 3 eggs any style omelette
- 12 oz double smash burger
- Sautéed fish of the day
- 8oz prime "french onion soup" filet mignon
- BBQ lamb ribs