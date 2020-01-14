Netflix's 'YOU' renewed for a third season

article

If you love watching Joe stalk, "love," and obsess his way into murder, then we have good news for you.

Netflix has renewed the critically-acclaimed drama series 'YOU' for a third season.

Season three will feature 10 all-new episodes, with Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti reprising their roles. Additional casting news will be announced at a later date.

The news comes just weeks after Season 2 began streaming on Netflix. So Season 3 won't premiere until sometime next year.

The popular show is based on the books 'You' and 'Hidden Bodies' by Caroline Kepnes.