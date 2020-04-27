Netflix to release Michelle Obama documentary in May

article

Former first lady Michelle Obama announced on Twitter that Netflix will be releasing a documentary focusing on the stories “of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir.”

In her tweet, Obama featured a clip where she spoke with young people about what it was like adjusting back to normal life after the end of her husband’s presidency.

The documentary is set to premiere on May 6.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

The arrival of the documentary is a welcome one for many Netflix viewers and another signal of Michelle Obama’s enduring influence, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the former first lady began a new initiative where she reads books to children stuck at home.

And even though the general election is still months away, former vice president and current Democratic candidate Joe Biden indicated that he would not hesitate to select Michelle as his running mate, although she has repeatedly noted she has no intentions to run for political office.

Advertisement

Barack Obama, however, did endorse Biden for president in April.



RELATED: Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden for president