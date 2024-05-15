Netflix has gotten a deal to broadcast live sports.

The streaming giant will broadcast two NFL games on Christmas Day this year, and has a deal in place for at least two more games in the future.

It’s not known yet which teams will play on Christmas Day this season. The NFL is set to announce the full 2024 schedule on Wednesday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

FILE - Netflix logo is displayed during the Paris Games Week on November 02, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Netflix has been bulking up its live offerings, from comedy specials like the much-anticipated rebuttal from Chris Rock after the Oscars slap, to reality reunion shows like "Love Is Blind," with a first attempt that left viewers waiting for more than an hour to watch.

Most recently, it streamed the roast of Tom Brady.

RELATED: Tom Brady appears angry with Jeff Ross' Robert Kraft joke during Netflix roast

"Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports, and more," said Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria. "There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix."

Earlier this year, Netflix announced it also landed WWE’s weekly television show "Raw," which will begin streaming in January 2025.

RELATED: Netflix scores WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' in $5 billion live-streaming deal

Netflix said its deal with the NFL runs through 2026.

Netflix will also stream at least one Christmas Day game in 2025 and 2026 as part of the contract.

Netflix will also up its sports offerings this summer with ‘Receiver,’ a series that follows five of the NFL’s best pass catchers through their 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams (Raiders), Justin Jefferson (Vikings), George Kittle and Deebo Samuel (of the 49ers), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions).

Its 2023 docuseries ‘Quarterback’ is also available to stream, which takes viewers into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

This story was reported from Detroit.