Netflix issues warning about sharing passwords

Per Netflix’s 'terms of use,' you’re not supposed to share your account, but many people do and now the streaming giant is testing users to make sure they are who they say they are.

This test is more of a prompt that pops up when you’re about to stream. A warning says: "If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching."

Then, you’re provided three options:

Receive an email or a text verification code to authenticate the account or click on a button that says 'verify later.' The message also gives users an option to sign up for a new account.

According to a survey by Lending Tree of 1,500 people who stream shows, 51% admit to sharing their accounts. But 72% of Netflix users say they allow someone else to use their account.

The test is being run in many countries and only on TV devices.

It’s unclear if these prompts are random or triggered by specific activity on an account.

Password sharing hasn’t been an issue because the service has measures in place, specifically with the plans it offers where you can have several users per account.

