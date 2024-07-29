Neptune Diner in Queens closes after decades of service

The iconic Neptune Diner permanently closed its doors Sunday night after decades of business in Astoria, Queens.

The Neptune Diner has lost its lease.

The diner is located in front of the Astoria Boulevard N/W stop.

Frankie Tsiamtsiouras has been a waiter at the diner for 30 years.

"The original place opened up in 1956, and it was like a small diner here and then, 10 years later, 1966, they made the dining room. And they put the kitchen in the back," Tsiamtsiouras said.

Longtime customers like Bert Hubbard can't believe the place is shutting down.

"This is an era in time that’s dying out. New York, New Jersey, you can’t beat diner culture." — Bert Hubbard

After its decades-long lease expired, Neptune Diner is following in the footsteps of hundreds of New York City diners over the last 50 years and shutting down for good.

At least eight other Queens diners have closed their doors since 2018. In most cases, the diners had to go to make way for higher income-generating developments.

"They are going to put up a big building here. That is why we are closing. We are not closing because we are not doing business. We are closing because they want the hot land," Tsiamtsiouras said.

"I hope they put a marker to let people know how important this place was. The neighborhood has changed, but the family feeling does not go away," Hubbard said.

If the food is what you will miss the most, there are two other locations in Brooklyn and Bayside. There are also plans to open one on Long Island.