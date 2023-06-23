Neil Forever takes Long Island by storm with timeless Neil Diamond hits

David Jacobson has a passion for performing. When he picks up the mic, the lead singer and founder of Neil Forever takes on the name of someone familiar.



"All the bands we grew up with are aging out, or they can’t go on tour anymore," he said.

"We believe at the end of the day what we’re putting on stage is going to make people feel what they felt when they saw Neil Diamond." — David Jacobson

The new tribute band performs some of Neil Diamond’s oldest and greatest hits for diehard fans who share an appreciation for the artist.



"I think it’s about the enjoyment and fulfillment people get from music especially people who were around to hear it live - to be able to hear it now - I think it’s amazing to give them that," said singer Jeanna Campo.



Neil Forever is part of a growing trend of tribute bands across Long Island according to Guy Brogna with G&R Events who books bands at venues including the Jones Beach Bandshell.



"It’s totally booked from the last week of June through Labor Day," he said. "I think there’s a boom. I think more and more places you see is tribute."

Industry experts say as original artists get older, tribute bands, oftentimes less expensive to see perform, have become more popular.



"If you want to hear a live rendition of an artist who passed on, the only option you have is to listen to a tribute or cover act," said industry expert Chris Dalla Riva.



Vocalist Mike Green sings in an Eagles and Beatles tribute band. He also performs Paul McCartney songs.

"You’re keeping the music alive. Not that I think the artists need our help, but it doesn’t hurt." — Mike Green

While right now tribute bands are pretty much bands from the 60s through the 80s, industry experts say we’re going to start seeing more 90s tributes like Blink 182, Nirvana, and Pearl Jam.



"That next decade of music is becoming the popular tribute music," Brogna said.



And while tribute bands aren’t for everyone, those who do enjoy them can count on local bands to bridge the past and present while keeping the spirit of iconic musicians alive.



"It’s just the beginning," Jacobson said.