Nearly half of American plan to travel for Thanksgiving

article

Despite the pandemic, nearly half of Americans plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

A new survey found that 47% of respondents plan to travel this year. That's down 21 percentage points from 2019 when 68% traveled for the holiday.

The Cars.com survey found that of those not traveling, 59% said that COVID-19 impacted their plans.

72% plan to travel by car and stay closer to home than normal. 66% say they will stay within 100 miles from home. They also plan to avoid large cities.

The CDC has warned that airports, bus stations, train stations, public transport, gas stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces.

Health officials say people should check the COVID-19 infection rates in areas where attendees live on state and local health department websites. Based on the current status of the pandemic, consider if it is safe to hold or attend the gathering.

