Navy personnel rescue manatee stranded on Florida beach

A beached manatee was rescued from Mayport Beach in Jacksonville, Florida on November 21.

Personnel from the Naval Station Mayport environmental team helped rescue the animal with assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The manatee was taken to Jacksonville Zoo to receive medical care.

According to a report, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Comision has been involved with 73 manatee rescues so far this year, with injury by watercraft being one of the most common reasons for manatees to need assistance.