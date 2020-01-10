Natural Light giving out free beer to anyone turning 21 in 2020

For those born in 1999, this year marks a milestone occasion: the year you can legally purchase alcohol.

To honor the momentous moment, Natural Light is hoping to celebrate with anyone who turns 21 in 2020 by treating them to free beer.

Anyone celebrating their 21st birthday can redeem their free beer by heading to mybeerrebate.com at any point in 2020 and using the offer number AB-1999, the company said.

They’ll need to prove they turned 21 this year and provide a receipt or UPC code for the beer. The brand will then refund them for the cost.

The company baked a Natty Light case cake to commemorate the momentous occasion of those turning 21 in 2020. (Photo credit: Provided / Natural Light)

On the 21st of every month in 2020, Natural Light will also re-post the best birthday photos across its social media platforms. For a chance to be featured, 21st birthday beer drinkers can use #NattyBDay, and tag @naturallightbeer on Instagram and @naturallight on Twitter.

Natural Light, a reduced-calorie light lager, is brewed by Anheuser-Busch and will also celebrate its 43rd year of production in 2020.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.