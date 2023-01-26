Nationwide shortage of mentors for children

January is "National Mentoring Month." It recognizes the positive impact mentors have on people's lives. But, because of the pandemic, there is now a desperate need to recruit new mentors. Organizations like 'Big Brothers Big Sisters' estimate more than 30-thousand children across the country are on the waiting list.

I spoke with Carlos Lejnieks, who is CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties about what can be done.



Question:

What is National Mentoring Month all about?



Carlos:

There's no better way to kick off a new year than to help our children in our community. Coming out of a pandemic more than ever, we have this need for our kids to have that positive attachment to stay focused academically, and also support what is going on outside of the academics, which is the social emotional support. But this is a unique opportunity to kick off a new year for National Mentoring Month and getting more people to sign up.



Question:

You've seen a direct result because of the pandemic. How has it impacted the numbers of mentors needed and people who need that assistance.



Carlos:

During the pandemic, we had a lot of relationships, but as everyone else can understand.. Zooming and Face Timing (relationships) fizzled out. And so we lost our numbers. And so this is an opportunity, hopefully in 2023, we're coming out of this and more regularity, more stability and more opportunity for adults to sign up to become mentors to kids.



Question:

There is a new opportunity to help with the New Jersey Devils. What's going on there?



Carlos:

Well, they've been lifelong partners of ours, but this year is special. For January National Mentoring Month. Every single home game has Big Brothers Big Sisters front and center. And so not only do our kids have tickets with their bigs and their littles having a unique experience, but the branding and awareness for every single home game, they celebrate National Mentoring Month, hopefully we'll get more bigs coming out of that partnership as well.



Question:

There are also some new opportunities in the town of Plainfield, what's happening?



Carlos:

Money is a critical backbone, especially coming out of this pandemic. And so we were very fortunate to have Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman support federal dollars a million dollars to help us based out of Plainfield to serve our Union County communities much better than we've ever done before. So we're excited about what that looks like for the next year.



Question:

Carlos, you've been CEO for almost 15 years in this area, so many challenges right now, how do you remain hopeful?



Carlos:

You know, the pandemic taught us nothing else, but to focus in on the light, even in the face of darkness. And there's been many, many dark moments, especially during the pandemic coming out of it, seeing our young people, when they smile, when they have that big come through the door or when that unique opportunity comes that we are able to facilitate, see a spark come in through their face is just the blessing that keeps me going. But I'm not gonna lie. It's been a challenging time. But holding on to that dream of what our kids could manifest in this world is what keeps me going.