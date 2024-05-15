Adams hosts national summit to tackle NYC rat infestation

NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced the inaugural National Urban Rat Summit will take place in September.

The summit will have a variety of experts to share tips on rodent mitigation and advance the science of urban rat management on Sept. 18 and 19. Experts include researchers at academic institutions and municipal pest control managers from across the country.

"New Yorkers may not know this about me — but I hate rats, and I’m confident most of our city’s residents do as well." — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

"The best way to defeat our enemy is to know our enemy. That’s why we’re holding this inaugural summit, to bring experts and leaders from across the country together to better understand urban rats and how to manage their populations," Mayor Adams said.

According to a press release, rat sightings reported to 311 declined. Rat sightings have seen a decline in 12 out of the past 13 months following the launch of innovative initiatives by the administration aimed at clearing trash from the streets, coinciding with Mayor Adams' appointment of Kathy Corradi as the citywide director of rodent mitigation.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: A rat walks along the track bed at the Columbus Circle - 59th Street subway station on February 26, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

Over the covered period, there was a 6.3% reduction overall, with nearly a 14% decrease specifically within the city's Rat Mitigation Zones, the NYC Department of Sanitation said.

"With rat sightings down nearly 14% in our city's Rat Mitigation Zones year over year, we continue to make progress, but we’re not stopping there," Mayor Adams said.