National Parks offering free admission on MLK Day

article

The National Park Service has announced that it is offering free admission at more than 100 parks in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“National parks throughout the country provide inspiration to reflect on issues that resonated with Dr. King, including freedom, human rights, and social justice,” said National Park Service Acting Director David Vela. “We remember his life and legacy through programs and outreach that elevate his dream of inclusiveness for all.”

Normally, national parks charge entrance fees ranging from $3 to $35.

Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday is an official day of service in remembrance of the Civil Rights leader. Many parks will host service projects in Dr. King’s memory.

There are other days when the national parks are free, including Veterans Day and April 18, the first day of National Park Week.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------



